NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Abe At Controversial Japan Shrine; Shipping Woes

By Korva Coleman
Published December 26, 2013 at 8:45 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Apologies, Promises From UPS And FedEx About Delivery Delays.

-- Japan's Abe May Have Hoped To Anger Others With Shrine Visit.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Power Crews Rush To Repair Lines Damaged By Ice Days Ago. (USA Today)

Turkish Leader Reshuffles Cabinet Following Corruption Allegations. (Reuters)

African Leaders Arrive In South Sudan To Hold Mediated Talks. (BBC)

Thai Government Won't Delay Elections; Protests Turn Deadly. (AP)

Re-enactors Stage Washington's Crossing Across Delaware River. (Delaware County Times)

Russian Icebreakers Head For Tourist Ship Still Stuck In Antarctic Ice. (UPI)

Reminder: Book News is on Winter Break; Annalisa Quinn will return after the New Year.

