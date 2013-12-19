Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Target's Data Breach; Weekly Jobless Claims Up

By Korva Coleman
Published December 19, 2013 at 9:00 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Breach At Target Stores May Affect 40 Million Card Accounts.

-- Jobless Claims Rose Last Week, But Trend May Still Be Good.

-- 'Duck Dynasty' Patriarch Doubles Down; Palin Defends Him.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Official Arrives In Central African Republic. (VOA)

Lack Of European-Made Drugs Slows Number Of U.S. Executions. (Guardian)

Russia Bailed Out Ukraine As Brotherly Gesture, Says Putin. (Wall Street Journal)

Fighting In South Sudan Spreads. (BBC)

Thai Protesters Stage Huge Downtown Picnic, Cause Havoc. (AP)

Majority Of California's Big Sur Fire Contained. (Los Angeles Times)

Georgia Grandmother Holds 1 Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Donor Drops $3500 Diamond Ring Inside Salvation Army Red Kettle. (WBFS-TV)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

