NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Huge Lotto Jackpot Winners; Harvard Bomb Suspect

By Korva Coleman
Published December 18, 2013 at 8:14 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In California And Georgia.

-- Student Is Charged In Harvard Bomb Scare.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate To Take Final Budget Vote Today. (Politico)

Dennis Rodman Returning To North Korea This Week. (Time)

Federal Judge To Hear Ohio Same Sex Marriage Case Today. (AP)

U.S. Sending $25 Million In New Typhoon Aid To Philippines. (VOA)

Fewer Teens Report Using Synthetic Marijuana. (USA Today)

Russian Parliament Passes Amnesty Bill That Could Free Pussy Riot. (Guardian)

Republican Byrne Wins Alabama Special Congressional Election. (Politico)

Trains Again Passing Through Canadian Town Hit By Rail Blast. (Wall Street Journal)

Chinese Hospital Opens Clinic For Smog Victims. (Xinhua)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
