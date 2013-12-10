Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: The Mandela Memorial

By Korva Coleman
Published December 10, 2013 at 7:48 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- WATCH: A Live Feed Of Nelson Mandela's Memorial Service.

-- Live Blog: Nelson Mandela's Memorial Service In South Africa.

-- Honoring Mandela, In Gestures Large And Small.

-- French Court Sentences Executive For Selling Faulty Breast Implants.

And here are more early headlines:

Snow Forecast Closes Federal Government In Washington, D.C. (NBC)

IRS Nominee Faces Senate Confirmation Hearing Today. (AP)

2 French Troops Die In Central African Republic Before Hollande Visit. (Wall Street Journal)

E.U. Chief Headed For Ukraine As Protests Persist. (Bloomberg)

Jury May Get Case Of Former New Orleans Officer In Katrina Shooting Today. (NOLA.com)

Stranded Pilot Whales Died In Florida Of Malnutrition. (CBS)

Lower-Level City Official Convicted In Bell, Calif. Corruption Case. (AP)

152-Year-Old Wooden Shipwreck Discovered In Lake Huron. (Reuters)

