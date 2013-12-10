Missing Couple, Four Kids Found Safe In Nevada Mountains

A couple and four children who had been missing since Sunday in the mountains of northern Nevada amid subzero temperatures have been found in good shape, officials said.

"We have located the people. They have been taken to the hospital. They are alive and well." Pershing County Undersheriff Thomas Bjerke said Tuesday. "They are in pretty good shape."

About noon on Sunday, James Glanton, 34, his girlfriend Christina McIntee, 25, took their two children and McIntee's niece and nephew, ranging in age from 3 to 10, to play in the snow around Seven Troughs, an abandoned mining town about 25 miles from Lovelock. Police began a search when the six did not return by Sunday evening.

Local ABC affiliate KOLO-TV reports that the couple's Jeep drove off an embankment and overturned.

USA Today says:

"Authorities were particularly concerned because of the frigid temperatures in the area, which features several abandoned gold mining towns.

"A signal from McIntee's cellphone directed rescuers to Seven Troughs. The family told the rescuers they heard searchers blowing whistles and could see helicopters, KOLO said.

"They were found by a citizen among the 200 people who had joined the search by Tuesday, said Sheila Reitz of the Pershing County Sheriff's Office. The ground effort was aided by six aircraft from the Nevada Wing of the Civil Air Patrol."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.