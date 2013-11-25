Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Stormy Holiday Weather; A Momentous Anniversary

By Korva Coleman
Published November 25, 2013 at 8:23 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Storms Spread, Thanksgiving Travel Is Looking Tricky.

-- Happy Anniversary! 81 Years And Counting For Conn. Couple.

And here are more early headlines:

Next Round Of Syrian Peace Talks To Open In January. (Nhe New York Times)

Lawmakers Divided Over Iran Nuclear Agreement. (The Washington Post)

Some City Officials Underestimated Power Of Philippines Typhoon. (The Wall Street Journal)

Connecticut School Shooting Report To Be Released Today. (CNN)

Report: Officials To Discuss Meningitis And Mass. Compounding Pharmacy. (The Associated Press)

New Egyptian Law Bans Most Public Gatherings. (BBC)

Turnout For Mali Elections Deemed "Abysmal". (Voice of America)

Lead Statuette From "Maltese Falcon" To Be Auctioned. (Bonhams)

Australian Home Sets World Record For Christmas Lights. (Canberra Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman