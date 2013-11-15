Top Stories: Typhoon Survivors Lack Aid; Syrian Terrorists

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Wait Continues In The Philippines: 'We Have Nothing To Eat'.

-- We Beheaded The Wrong Man, Syrian Terrorists Say.

And here are more early headlines:

China To Loosen One-Child Population Control Policy. (Xinhua)

Toronto Lawmakers Aim To Strip Mayor Of Some Powers. (Globe and Mail)

FBI Director Wouldn't Block Congressional Questions Of Benghazi Victims. (AP)

Several Migrants Die After Boat Founders Off Greece. (Al Jazeera)

Texas Gas Line Ruptured, No Injuries In Explosion. (Dallas Morning News)

Obama To Nominate Harvard Physician As Next Surgeon General. (Reuters)

Baseball MVPs: Tigers' Cabrera, Pirates' McCutcheon. (Bloomberg)

