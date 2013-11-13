Top Stories: Slow Typhoon Relief; Record Art Auction

Good morning, here are our early stories:

--In Shattered Filipino City, A Fight For 'Sheer Survival'.

-- Record $142.4M For Francis Bacon Art; Warhol Fetches $57.3M.

And here are more early headlines:

Despite Super Typhoon, U.N. Says 2013 Cyclone Activity About Average. (AP)

Senate Republicans Block Another Obama Judicial Pick. (Wall Street Journal)

House Panel To Question Health Exchange Computer Experts. (Politico)

Caroline Kennedy Sworn In As U.S. Ambassador To Japan. (Washington Post)

Indian Official Regrets Rape Remark. (BBC)

Obama To Sign Bill Highlighting Food Allergy Awareness. (AP)

TV Pitchman Convicted For False Claims On Diet Book. (UPI)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.