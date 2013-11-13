Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Slow Typhoon Relief; Record Art Auction

By Korva Coleman
Published November 13, 2013 at 9:11 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

--In Shattered Filipino City, A Fight For 'Sheer Survival'.

-- Record $142.4M For Francis Bacon Art; Warhol Fetches $57.3M.

And here are more early headlines:

Despite Super Typhoon, U.N. Says 2013 Cyclone Activity About Average. (AP)

Senate Republicans Block Another Obama Judicial Pick. (Wall Street Journal)

House Panel To Question Health Exchange Computer Experts. (Politico)

Caroline Kennedy Sworn In As U.S. Ambassador To Japan. (Washington Post)

Indian Official Regrets Rape Remark. (BBC)

Obama To Sign Bill Highlighting Food Allergy Awareness. (AP)

TV Pitchman Convicted For False Claims On Diet Book. (UPI)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman