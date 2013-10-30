Top Stories: Sebelius Questioning; 'War Of The Worlds' Anniversary

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- COMING UP: Sebelius To Face Health Care Questions.

-- 75 Years Ago, 'War Of The Worlds' Started A Panic; Or Did It?

Obama To Promote Health Care Act In Boston. (U.S. And World Report)

Next Year's Social Security Increase Projected At 1.5%. (AP)

Senate Confirms FCC, Labor Board Nominees, Trouble For Others. (Roll Call)

Sen. Paul To Put Hold On Yellen's Fed Chief Nomination. (Politico)

Bomb Defused At Northern Ireland Assembly Building. (CNN)

Israel Releases Palestinians, Plans To Build New Settler Homes. (VOA)

J.P. Morgan Settlement Talks Hit Snag. (Reuters)

Researchers Dispute Severed Head Of Suspected French King. (Los Angeles Times)

