NPR Blogs

Top Stories: World Series Latest; Wintry Halloween?

By Korva Coleman
Published October 28, 2013 at 8:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- All You Need To Know About The All Tied Up World Series.

-- Parts Of Rockies And West To Be Treated To Snow For Halloween.

And here are more early headlines:

Spanish Media Allege NSA Spied On Spanish Phone Calls. (El Pais)

Key Computer Server Fails, Slowing Federal Health Care Website. (Bloomberg)

Phone Hacking Trial Opens For Former British Journalists. (AP)

Jeep Crashes In Tiananmen Square, Killing Three In Fire. (CNN)

Powerful Storm Hits Britain With Hurricane Strength Winds. (Guardian)

Assailants Cripple Several Mexican Power Stations. (Los Angeles Times)

Michael Jackson's Former Doctor Leaves Prison After Two Years. (Reuters)

Country Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Rogers, Bare And "Cowboy" Jack Clement. (Tennessean)

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
