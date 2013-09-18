Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Put A Camera On An Eagle And What Do You Get? Soaring VIDEO

By Mark Memmott
Published September 18, 2013 at 1:06 PM EDT

If this is a trick, it's a spectacular one.

A video that purports to have been taken by a or similarly small camera strapped to an eagle soaring above Chamonix, France, is quickly going viral.

As France's version of The Local newssite says, "for now, the author of the video remains unknown, but until then we can only watch and admire.

We hope this is more along the lines of the very real "Decorah Eagle Cam" and not the very fake "Eagle Snatches Kid." Experts' opinions are welcome in the comments thread.

Before we leave, we do need to mention Fly Like An Eagle — just to be sure it's running through everyone's brains.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
