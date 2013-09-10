Top Stories: Pressuring Syria; Indian Rape Convictions

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Diplomats Press Syria To Give Up Chemical Weapons.

-- 4 Men Convicted In Rape And Murder That Shocked India.

And here are more early headlines:

Conservative Set To Become Norway's Second Female Prime Minister. (The Wall Street Journal)

Kenyan Official At Hague Facing Crimes Against Humanity Charges. (BBC)

New Fire Near San Francisco Grows Rapidly. (San Jose Mercury News)

Colorado Recall Vote Today Targets Pro-Gun Control Lawmakers. (Denver Post)

Philanthropist Withdraws $250 Million Gift To College After 'Market Event.'(Bloomberg)

NASCAR Levies Biggest Fines Ever For Race Cheating. (Sports Illustrated)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.