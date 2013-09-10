Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Pressuring Syria; Indian Rape Convictions

By Korva Coleman
Published September 10, 2013 at 8:21 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Diplomats Press Syria To Give Up Chemical Weapons.

-- 4 Men Convicted In Rape And Murder That Shocked India.

And here are more early headlines:

Conservative Set To Become Norway's Second Female Prime Minister. (The Wall Street Journal)

Kenyan Official At Hague Facing Crimes Against Humanity Charges. (BBC)

New Fire Near San Francisco Grows Rapidly. (San Jose Mercury News)

Colorado Recall Vote Today Targets Pro-Gun Control Lawmakers. (Denver Post)

Philanthropist Withdraws $250 Million Gift To College After 'Market Event.'(Bloomberg)

NASCAR Levies Biggest Fines Ever For Race Cheating. (Sports Illustrated)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman