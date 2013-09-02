Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Congress Mulls Syrian Attack; Morsi Charged

By Korva Coleman
Published September 2, 2013 at 8:28 AM EDT

Happy Labor Day! Here are our current stories:

-- Syria Resolution Could Be A Hard Sell On Capitol Hill.

-- Egypt Charges Former President Mohammed Morsi, Others.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: U.S. Marines' Website Apparently Hacked By Assad Backers. (CNN)

American Endurance Swimmer Poised To Set Record. (Time)

Yosemite Fire Now California's Fourth Largest. (AP)

Report: Vodafone Ready To Sell Wireless Unit For Billions. (Bloomberg)

Mandela, Still Critical, Goes Home From Hospital. (Globe and Mail)

Former Nazi Soldier On Trial For Slaying Of Dutch Resistance Fighter. (BBC)

Remembering British Journalist David Frost. (Guardian)

Reminder: Book News is on vacation today. But Annalisa Quinn is keeping an eye on her Twitter messages. She asks that "hot tips, scurrilous attacks and existential questions" be directed to @annalisa_quinn.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
