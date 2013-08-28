More Images Posted Of Accused Boston Bomber's Capture

Boston Magazine has posted 48 photos taken by Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Sean Murphy on the day and night that Boston Marathon bombings suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was captured in Watertown, Mass.

As we wrote on July 18, Murphy gave photos to the magazine to show "the real Boston bomber ... not someone fluffed and buffed for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine."

At first, Boston Magazine posted 14 of the images. They showed a bloodied Tsarnaev emerging from the stored boat where he was found hiding and emergency personnel treating him for the gunshot wounds and other injuries he had suffered.

Since then, Murphy has been disciplined by his department. According to Boston Magazine, when it went to press with the additional photos for its September issue Murphy was "on restricted duty. He's now been transferred to the State Police barracks in Athol, where he is assigned to the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift."

The 48 images now online include more photos of Tsarnaev and the command center where police gathered on April 19, the day he was captured.

The two explosions near the finish line of the April 15 marathon killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. Authorities say Tsarnaev, now 20, and his 26-year-old brother Tamerlan were responsible. Tamerlan Tsarnaev died after an April 18 gun battle with police in Watertown. Authorities say the brothers were also murdered a MIT campus police officer on the 18th.

Tsarnaev has pleaded not guilty to 30 federal counts.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.