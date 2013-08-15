Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Egypt Violence; Gingrich Warns GOP On Healthcare

By Korva Coleman
Published August 15, 2013 at 7:51 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Deaths Of Hundreds, More Bloodshed Feared In Egypt.

-- Gingrich: Most GOP Lawmakers Have 'Zero' Ideas On Healthcare.

And here are more early headlines:

Spate Of Car Bombings Kills Many In Baghdad. (Associated Press)

Japanese Officials Visit Controversial War Shrine On Anniversary. (Bloomberg)

Taliban Kidnap Female Afghan Lawmaker, Demand Prisoner Release. (BBC)

Destructive Idaho Wildfire Costs Nearly $3 Million To Fight. (Idaho Statesman)

California Judges Reject Bid To Block Same-Sex Marriages. (San Jose Mercury News)

Kansas Lawmakers Won't Revisit Voter ID Law In Special Session. (Wichita Eagle)

Disturbance In Atlantic Set To Become Tropical Storm Erin. (Weather Channel)

Seattle Police To Hand Out Chips At Marijuana Festival This Weekend. (Seattle Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman