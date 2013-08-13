In Nigeria, Boko Haram Suspected In Attacks That Kill Dozens

The Islamist militant group Boko Haram was likely behind two more deadly attacks in Nigeria that left at least 56 people dead in the past few days, BloombergBusinessweek reports.

It writes that:

"At least 44 people were killed on Aug. 10 [Saturday] by gunmen wearing military uniforms who attacked a mosque in Konduga, about 435 miles northeast of the capital. ... Ali Dalori, a lawmaker from Borno, confirmed the attack, though he couldn't provide details. Another 12 people were shot dead at Ngom village near Konduga on Aug. 11 [Sunday]."

Times Live reports that local news outlets put the death toll at 60.

Boko Haram, as we've written, has been linked to many recent killings in northeast Nigeria. They include a horrific attack on a school that left about 30 students and teachers dead. The group believes Muslims should not engage in any activities — particularly education — that are Western-oriented.

In February 2012, NPR's Dina Temple-Raston reported on how "Boko Haram has [also] taken aim at the U.S. It released a video message ... that called on jihadis to focus on the United States; their leader said President Obama was waging a war against Muslims. ... Experts are quick to say that it is unclear that Boko Haram has the reach to launch any attack against the U.S., but intelligence officials are watching the group all the same."

