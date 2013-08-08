Judge Says Nidal Hasan Can Represent Himself In Fort Hood Trial

The judge presiding over the case of Army Maj. Nidal Hasan, who is accused of killing 13 people during a 2009 shooting rampage in Fort Hood, Texas, said Hasan can continue to defend himself, The Associated Press reports.

Thursday's ruling comes after the standby defense team advising Hasan asked the judge, Col. Tara Osborn, to either let them take over or kick them off the case. As Mark reported, the lawyers argued Wednesday that Hasan was "basically aiding the prosecution" with a ragged defense strategy in which he admitted that the evidence would show that he was the shooter.

The AP reports that the judge sided with Hasan on Thursday, "saying it's clear the standby attorneys simply disagree with Hasan's defense strategy."

CBS Radio's August Skamenca is tweeting from the courthouse. He reports that Hasan's defense counsel told the judge it would be "morally repugnant" to continue advising Hasan. The judge's order, the defense attorney said, "violates our responsibility."

Skamenca reports that Col. Osborn listened and further ruled that "any document put forth by Maj. Hasan's standby defense team now must first be reviewed by Hasan."

The trial then resumed.

Hasan faces 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted murder.

