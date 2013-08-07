Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Al-Qaida Plot Foiled; Ft. Hood Shooting Trial

By Korva Coleman
Published August 7, 2013 at 8:01 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Yemeni Government Says Al-Qaida Plot Was Foiled.

-- 'I Am The Shooter', Ft. Hood Defendant Tells Court.

-- Cleveland House Of Horrors Comes Down Today.

And here are more early headlines:

Huge Fire Closes Nairobi's International Airport. (New York Times)

Mediated Talks Break Down In Egyptian Political Crisis. (BBC)

Pakistani Soldiers Wounded In Shooting At Indian Border. (Reuters)

British Police Arrest Man In Twitter Threats Case. (Guardian)

Write-In Candidate, Sheriff, To Face Off In Detroit Mayoral Election. ()

Radioactive Water Still Leaking From Japanese Nuclear Plant. (Wall Street Journal)

Estimated Powerball Jackpot Is $425 Million - Drawing Tonight. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
