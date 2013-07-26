Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Feds Reportedly Seek Passwords; Egypt's Morsi Accused

By Mark Memmott
Published July 26, 2013 at 9:00 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Report: Feds Have Asked Web Firms For Users' Passwords.

-- San Diego Mayor Must Go, His Party Says; Accuser Count At 7.

-- Lincoln Memorial Closed After Being Splattered With Paint.

-- Call Clouseau! 'Pink Panther' Thief Escapes From Swiss Jail.

-- Book News: Amazon Posts Loss As It Focuses On Long Game.

Other news:

-- "Egyptian Court Accuses Morsi Of Espionage." (The New York Times)

-- "Kremlin Says Russian, U.S. Security Agencies In Talks On Snowden." (Reuters)

-- Plea Deal Possibly In Works As Man Accused In Cleveland Kidnappings Is Due At Court Hearing. (WCPN's Ideastream)

-- "Weiner, Dropping In Polls, Says He Swapped Lewd Messages With Three Woman After Resignation." (NY1.com)

-- "5 Men Accused Of Stealing Credit, Debit Card Numbers." (Morning Edition)

-- "Southwest Plane Landed Nose First In LaGuardia Accident." (Bloomberg News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
