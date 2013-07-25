Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Train Crash; Manning Trial Nears End

By Mark Memmott
Published July 25, 2013 at 8:26 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 'Scene From Hell' At Site Of Spanish Train Crash.

-- Bo Xilai, Disgraced Chinese Official, Is Indicted.

-- Book News: Jane Austen To Replace Darwin On The 10-Pound Note.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Closing Arguments Due In Manning Leaks Case." (The New York Times)

-- "Israel's Shalom Says Good Chance Talks To Start July 30." (Bloomberg News)

-- "Third Woman Comes Forward In Filner Harassment Scandal." (KPBS)

-- "Campaign Playbook for Weiner's Opponents: Stay Out of the Way." (WNYC)

-- "Snowden Reads 'Crime And Punishment' As Stay In Moscow Airport Lengthens." (Time)

-- Thanks To New Prince, "George" Will Gain In Popularity As Name For British Boys. (The Telegraph)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott