NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Egypt's Future; Freed Cleveland Women Say Thanks

By Korva Coleman
Published July 9, 2013 at 8:26 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Egypt's Interim Leader May Tap Emergency Law Used By Mubarek.

-- Video: 3 Kidnapped Cleveland Women Say 'Thank You.'

-- Washington Monument Now Glows At Night.

And here are more early headlines:

Huge Beirut Blast Hits Hezbollah, Backer Of Syrian Government. (Bloomberg)

Firefighters Moved Brakes On Runaway Canadian Train, Railway Head Alleges. (USA Today)

Torrential Rain Floods Toronto, Trapping People, Shutting Subway. (Globe & Mail)

Taliban Closes Qatar Office, Protesting Flap Over Signage. (The Associated Press)

Italian Trial Opens Briefly For Captain Of Shipwrecked Cruise Ship. (CBS)

Tropical Storm Chantal Speeds Across Caribbean, Aims For Florida. (Miami Herald)

Nevada Fires Gain Ground Near Las Vegas, Reno. (AP)

Country Singer Randy Travis Critically Ill In Dallas Hospital With Heart Ailment. (Dallas Morning News)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
