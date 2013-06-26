Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Court To Rule On Same-Sex Marriage; Mandela Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published June 26, 2013 at 7:45 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Supreme Court Expected To Issue Historic Rulings On Gay Marriage.

-- Archbishop Prays For 'Peaceful, Perfect End' for Nelson Mandela.

-- Clock Runs Out On Controversial Texas Abortion Bill.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Headed For Africa To Discuss Food Security, Investments. (CNN)

Democrat Ed Markey Wins Special Election For Mass. Senate Seat. (WBUR)

Former Fugitive, Trader Marc Rich Dies In Switzerland. (Bloomberg)

Australian P.M.Gillard Loses Party Leadership Post, Will Quit Politics. (Australian Broadcasting Network)

Google To Publish Malware, Phishing Scam Info To Reveal Global Problem. (Washington Post)

Mother Sues Energy Drink Maker Over Son's Fatal Heart Attack.(AP)

Yankees Official Uses Expletive Over A-Rod's Tweet About Rehab Progress. (ESPN)

