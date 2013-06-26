Top Stories: Court To Rule On Same-Sex Marriage; Mandela Latest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Supreme Court Expected To Issue Historic Rulings On Gay Marriage.

-- Archbishop Prays For 'Peaceful, Perfect End' for Nelson Mandela.

-- Clock Runs Out On Controversial Texas Abortion Bill.



And here are more early headlines:

Obama Headed For Africa To Discuss Food Security, Investments. (CNN)

Democrat Ed Markey Wins Special Election For Mass. Senate Seat. (WBUR)

Former Fugitive, Trader Marc Rich Dies In Switzerland. (Bloomberg)

Australian P.M.Gillard Loses Party Leadership Post, Will Quit Politics. (Australian Broadcasting Network)

Google To Publish Malware, Phishing Scam Info To Reveal Global Problem. (Washington Post)

Mother Sues Energy Drink Maker Over Son's Fatal Heart Attack.(AP)



Yankees Official Uses Expletive Over A-Rod's Tweet About Rehab Progress. (ESPN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.