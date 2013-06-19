Top Stories: NATO Attacked In Afghanistan; NBA's Game 6 Final

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Afghan Govt. Suspends Talks;Taliban Attack Kills 4 Soldiers.

-- Heat, Spurs Headed To Game 7 After Stunning Game 6.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Reserve Policymakers To Release Economic Forecast Today. (Bloomberg)

Thousands Of Brazilian Protesters Turn Out Again In Sao Paulo. (The Associated Press)

Al Qaida Militants Attack U.N. Compound In Somalia. (Los Angeles Times)

UN Report: More Than 45 Million Refugees In 2012, An 'Unseen Level.' (The Guardian)

Heavy Flooding In France Kills 1, Closes Lourdes To Religious Pilgrims. (France24)

American Medical Association Declares Obesity A Disease. (USA Today)

Danielle Bradbery Crowned Winner Of 'The Voice.' (People)

Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Snakes On A Plane. (KXAS)

