No Decisions Yet On The Most-Anticipated Supreme Court Cases

By Mark Memmott
Published June 10, 2013 at 10:31 AM EDT
An artist's sketch of the scene during a U.S. Supreme Court hearing earlier this year.

There's no big news again today from the U.S. Supreme Court — which is sort-of big news in itself because it means we're still waiting for the justices' decisions on these major cases:

-- Fisher v. University of Texas, a key test of affirmative action in higher education.

-- Shelby County v. Holder, in which the issue is whether times have changed and the 1965 Voting Rights Act should no longer apply to that Alabama county.

-- Hollingsworth v. Perry and United States v. Windsor, two potentially landmark cases on gay marriage.

Those cases were not among the three decisions handed down by the court Monday. The next day on which decisions are due to be announced is Thursday.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
