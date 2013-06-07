Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Privacy Questions Mount; Latest Jobless Numbers

By Korva Coleman
Published June 7, 2013 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Profound Questions About Privacy' Follow Latest Revelations.

-- What Will Jobs Report Say? Slow Growth Is Best Bet.

-- Spurs Beat The Heat In Game 1 Of NBA Finals.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Discuss Hacking At California Summit With Chinese Premier. (Reuters)

Tropical Storm Andrea Trekking North Along Atlantic Coast. (CNN)

Turkish Prime Minister Wants Anti-Government Protests To Stop. (VOA)

India Arrests Three Men In Connection With Rape Of American Tourist. (The Wall Street Journal)

Florida Hearing On 911 Data Continues In Zimmerman Murder Case. (WTVJ-TV)

Huge Farm Bill Passes Key Senate Test Vote. (Politico)

Francis: "I Didn't Want To Be Pope". (The Associated Press)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
