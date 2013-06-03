Bringing The World Home To You

Cardboard Bike Creator May Soon Start Peddling His Product

By Mark Memmott
Published June 3, 2013 at 7:35 AM EDT
Israeli inventor Izhar Gafni and his cardboard bicycle.
Israeli inventor Izhar Gafni and his cardboard bicycle.

After capturing the imagination of people around the world last year with video of a bicycle made almost entirely out of cardboard, Israeli inventor Izhar Gafni is now hoping to capture money from folks who would like to own one.

a Kickstarter campaign that offers "limited and exclusive access" to those interested in getting one of the bikes.

Bike Biz reminds readers that:

"When news of his cardboard creation went viral last year, Gafni said the finished bike would retail for $20. There's no details on the company website on costs, but it's likely to be far in excess of $20 per bicycle. However, costs could be brought down through on-bike advertising, claims Gafni's business partner, Israeli entrepreneur Nimrod Elmish."

As Bill Chappell posted for us last December, there's also a cardboard helmet in the works for bike riders.

(H/T to Bike Rumor.)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
