Cardboard Bike Creator May Soon Start Peddling His Product
After capturing the imagination of people around the world last year with video of a bicycle made almost entirely out of cardboard, Israeli inventor Izhar Gafni is now hoping to capture money from folks who would like to own one.
a Kickstarter campaign that offers "limited and exclusive access" to those interested in getting one of the bikes.
Bike Biz reminds readers that:
"When news of his cardboard creation went viral last year, Gafni said the finished bike would retail for $20. There's no details on the company website on costs, but it's likely to be far in excess of $20 per bicycle. However, costs could be brought down through on-bike advertising, claims Gafni's business partner, Israeli entrepreneur Nimrod Elmish."
As Bill Chappell posted for us last December, there's also a cardboard helmet in the works for bike riders.
