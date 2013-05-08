Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kidnapping Latest; Influential Soccer Coach Leaving

By Korva Coleman
Published May 8, 2013 at 8:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Cleveland Kidnappings: Wednesday Developments.

-- Manchester United's Sir Alex Ferguson Is Retiring.

-- Head Of Environmental Crimes Unit Is Leaving Government.

And here are more early headlines:

House Panel Holding Session On Benghazi U.S. Diplomatic Security. (Voice of America)

Syria Loses Its Internet Connection, Cause Unknown. (CNN)

Ship Collides With Port In Italy, At Least Three Dead. (EuroNews)

Nigerian Islamists Kill Many, Free Scores Of Prisoners. (The Guardian)

Many Arrests In Brazen Diamond Theft From Airplane. (BBC)

Rocker Arrested In Alleged Plot To Murder Wife. (MTV.com)

Blue Jays Pitcher Struck In Head By Line Drive, Hospitalized. (Yahoo! Sports)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
