Pakistani Politician Imran Khan Falls From Lift During Campaign

By Scott Neuman
Published May 7, 2013 at 4:16 PM EDT

Pakistani cricketer turned politician Imran Khan is said to be OK after he fell from a lift during a campaign rally in Lahore on Tuesday.

Al-Jazeera reports that Khan "fell 14 feet as he was stepping off an improvised forklift that was raising him to the top of the platform."

Khan, who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party, was shown bleeding from the head after the fall.

A local PTI spokesman told Agence France-Presse that Khan had suffered head injuries, but another spokesman described the injuries as minor.

Khan's former wife, Jemima Khan, wrote on Twitter that "He is in hospital and conscious now."

