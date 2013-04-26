Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Boston Bombing Suspect Moved; Deadly Russian Fire

By Korva Coleman
Published April 26, 2013 at 8:23 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Boston Bombing Suspect Moved To Prison Medical Center.

Dozens Dead After Fire In Russian Psychiatric Hospital.

Senate Votes To End Furloughs For Air Traffic Controllers.

And here are more early headlines:

Building Permits Questioned In Horrific Bangladesh Factory Collapse. (Bloomberg)

Lawmakers To Examine U.S. Fertilizer Plant Rules. (KXAS-TV)

U.N. Votes To Send Peacekeeping Force To Mali. (New York Times)

Report: Cancer Cases Swell In Latin America. (BBC)

Software Glitch Delayed Chicago Board Of Trade Open For Hours. (Chicago Tribune)

Churchill To Appear On New British 5 Pound Note. (Wall Street Journal)

NFL Draft: Tackle Eric Fisher Picked First, Manti Te'o Ignored. (CBS)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
