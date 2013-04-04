Bringing The World Home To You

WATCH: Kid President Meets President Obama

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 4, 2013 at 6:21 PM EDT

Here is some distraction from the serious news of the day. It's a video of Kid President — yes, he of the viral "pep-talk" video — on a visit to the Oval Office. His tour guide is none other than President Obama:

Our favorite part, we must admit, is when he gets on the Oval Office phone and Obama, thinking better of it, says, "Let's make sure not to cause an international incident."

Robby Novak, 9, became an Internet sensation, with an adorable video in which he urges the world to be more awesome. NPR's Gene Demby wrote about it at the time. So far, the video has been watched almost 18 million times.

Novak was in Washington for the White House's Easter Egg Roll.

(The White House, by the way, also used Kid President in an April Fools video.)

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
