Top Stories: Vatican Conclave Starts; La. Textbooks Teach About Hippies

Watch For The White Smoke: Cardinals Begin Conclave To Select Next Pope.

Book News: Hippies Were Dirty And Liked Music By Satanists, Louisiana Textbook Claims.

North Korea Declares Armistice 'Invalid', Cuts Phone To South Korea. (Wall Street Journal)

European Snow Closes Chunnel, Delays German, French Air Traffic. (Bloomberg)

Colorado Shooting Suspect Scheduled To Enter Plea Today. (Reuters)

Senate Panel Prepared To Vote On Assault Weapons Ban Today. (USA Today)

Report: U.S. Schools Need Billions In Repairs. (AP)

After Sex Conviction Overturned, Hagel Orders Review Of Military Clemency. (Air Force Times)

Five American Service Members Killed In Afghan Chopper Crash. (CNN)

What's In Martian Soil? NASA To Reveal Curiosity Probe Drilling Results. (Space.com)

