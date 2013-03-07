Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

At Columbia University, Nutella Thefts Make Headlines

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 7, 2013 at 6:43 PM EST
The bartender spreads Nutella on a crepe in a creperie in Rome.
The bartender spreads Nutella on a crepe in a creperie in Rome.

It has some people saying: This is why we can't have nice things.

According to the student newspaper, the Columbia Spectator, ever since the dining halls at Columbia University were stocked with Nutella, students have been consuming "up to 100 pounds per day."

And by consuming, they mean eating but also "filling cups of Nutella to-go in Ferris Booth Commons and taking the full jars out of John Jay."

That's according to an email obtained the paper and sent by Vicki Dunn, executive director of Dining Services.

We get it: The Italian chocolate and hazelnut spread is delicious. But the Spectator reports that treat could be costing the school $5,000 a week or $250,000 a year.

The New York Times decided to get their hands dirty with this story. They talked to student council member Peter Bailinson, who told them that at this rate Nutella would cost the school more than replacing stolen or lost silverware and cups. (The school spends $50,000 a year on that.)

The Times reports, however, that officially the school told them the Nutella expenditures were "speculative and inaccurate," that the cost was exaggerated.

Bailinson, by the way, says all this brouhaha now has students worried that the Nutella could disappear from the dining halls for good.

We say: That's what you you get for having sticky fingers.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta