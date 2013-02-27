Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Senate Confirms Jack Lew As The Next Treasury Secretary

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 27, 2013 at 6:16 PM EST
Jack Lew, current White House chief of staff. He's likely to be the nominee for treasury secretary.
Jack Lew, current White House chief of staff. He's likely to be the nominee for treasury secretary.

The Senate voted 71-26 today to confirm the nomination of Jacob "Jack" Lew as the country's next Treasury secretary.

Lew served as Obama's chief of staff. As NPR's Mara Liason reported, he "has had years of experience toiling in the fiscal trenches. ... Before he was White House chief of staff, Lew was Obama's budget director — a job he'd also held in the Clinton White House. After serving in the Clinton administration, Lew followed the well-worn path from White House to Wall Street."

As we reported, Lew faced a much easier path to confirmation than other Obama nominees, especially Chuck Hagel, who was sworn in this morning as secretary of defense.

The only big question Senators raised about Lew had to do with a $1 million bonus he accepted from Citigroup just as the bank was getting bailed out by the federal government.

Lew will replace Timothy Geithner.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
