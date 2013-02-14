Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Airline Merger; Paralympic Runner Faces Murder Charge

By Korva Coleman
Published February 14, 2013 at 8:19 AM EST

Good morning, here's our top stories:

American, US Airways Boards Approve Merger.

Oscar Pistorius, The 'Blade Runner', Arrested After Girlfriend's Shooting Death.

And here are more early headlines:

Online Fireside "Hangout" With President Obama Today. (The White House)

Home Foreclosures Fell 28% In January, Lowest Level Since Early 2007. (Bloomberg)

Syrian Rebels Try To Seize Airport From Government Troops. (Los Angeles Times)

Horsemeat With Unsafe Drug May Be In Meat Discovered In France. (BBC)

Iran, U.N. Still Can't Agree On Nuclear Inspections. (VOA)

North Koreans Stage Massive Rally To Celebrate Nuclear Test. (AP)

Disabled Cruise Ship Returning To Alabama Today, Passengers Face 2 Hour Bus Ride. (Houston Chronicle)

Investor Warren Buffett's Company To Buy Ketchup Maker Heinz For $28 Billion. (CNBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
