Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Dozens, Including Sierra Club Director, Arrested At White House Keystone Protest

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 13, 2013 at 6:43 PM EST
Daryl Hannah is handcuffed and arrested during the Keystone XL Pipeline Protest at Lafayette Park in Washington on Wednesday.
Daryl Hannah is handcuffed and arrested during the Keystone XL Pipeline Protest at Lafayette Park in Washington on Wednesday.

Dozens of environmentalists were arrested, today, after they strapped themselves to the gate surrounding the White House.

NPR's Elizabeth Shogren filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"The protesters want President Obama to reject the Keystone XL pipeline. It would carry a dirtier kind of oil from Canada to refineries in the United States.

"Sierra Club's Executive Director Michael Brune says it's so important that his group decided for the first time in its 120 year history to participate in civil disobedience.

"'What we need right now is the president to really seize this moment on Climate change,' he said.

"Bill McKibben of 350.org was there too.

"'It's the rarest of opportunities to actually stop something before it happens and leave a huge pool of carbon in the ground,' McKibben said.

"They were arrested along with actress Daryl Hannah, Robert Kennedy Jr. and more than 40 other people."

As we've told you, since Nebraska approved a new route for the pipeline, it is now up to the U.S. State Department to green light or put a stop to the project.

The decision could be one of the Obama administration's most controversial on the environment. And feelings are fervent on both sides of the issues: Republicans have accused the president of delaying a project that would create jobs and further America's energy independence, while environmentalists have said that pipeline is in direct opposition to getting climate change under control.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta