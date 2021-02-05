North Carolina Symphony Broadcasts - Summer 2014

Credit WUNC / North Carolina Symphony / Conductor Grant Llewellyn with the North Carolina Symphony

The North Carolina Symphony and WUNC have once again partnered to bring you summer evenings of concert highlights from the music creators at the symphony. Over four evenings between June 30 and July 3, 2014, we'll present a series of one-hour recorded concerts hosted by David Hartman. The concerts start each evening at 9 p.m. (Q returns the following week on July 7 at its usual 9 p.m. time slot.)

The selections this year for the broadcasts range from one of the most beloved of the classics, Beethoven's 5th Symphony, to music by a top North Carolina composer, Robert Ward. The Symphony on their July 3 broadcast also explores African-American music with the first symphony written by an African-American and with music inspired by spirituals. Grant Llewellyn conducts three of the concerts with pianist-conductor Jeffrey Kahane filling that role for the July 2 broadcast that features a Mozart piano concerto.

As usual, we're able to provide you will an online version of these broadcast in case you can't hear the programs or want to hear one again. These online streams via SoundCloud are available here until July 6, 2014. Below are the four broadcasts in the order they air on WUNC:

Concert Broadcasts For Online Listening

June 30 Concert

Grant Llewellyn, conductor

Zuill Bailey, cello

Robert Ward: Jubilation Overture

Benjamin Britten: Cello Symphony

July 1 Concert

Grant Llewellyn, conductor

Brian Reagin, violin

Elizabeth Phelps, violin

Samuel Gold, viola

Bonnie Thron, cello

Elgar: Introduction and Allegro

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

July 2 Concert

Jeffrey Kahane, conductor and pianist

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22

Beethoven: Mvt. I and IV, Symphony No. 2

July 3 Concert

Grant Llewellyn, conductor

Coleridge-Taylor: Symphonic Variations on an African Air

Still: Symphony No. 1