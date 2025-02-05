Hundreds in Raleigh march in opposition to the Trump administration

Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Raleigh Wednesday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's latest actions.

The marchers circled the block around the state Capitol building — filling the entire sidewalk around the building at one point — in what was likely the largest protest in the Triangle since Trump took office.

The protesters waved signs opposing a variety of actions by the new administration. Some opposed billionaire Elon Musk's so-called government efficiency group, while others were there to support immigrant rights or oppose the Project 2025 agenda.

“No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!” the protesters chanted at one point, as one of them strummed a guitar.

1 of 4 — 20250205_122146.jpg People marched to protest President Trump and his administration's recent actions near the North Carolina State Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. Colin Campbell / WUNC 2 of 4 — RaleighMarches_Feb2025_ 3.jpg A rally against President Trump near the North Carolina State Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. Peyton Sickles / For WUNC 3 of 4 — RaleighMarches_Feb2025_ 11.jpg A rally against President Trump near the North Carolina State Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. Peyton Sickles / For WUNC 4 of 4 — RaleighMarches_Feb2025_ 8.jpg A rally against President Trump near the North Carolina State Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. Peyton Sickles / For WUNC

The group later marched around the state legislature’s building. The event was part of a national movement called 50 states, 50 protests. Similar protests were held Wednesday in other state capitals, including Kentucky, Virginia and Florida, each drawing hundreds of protesters.