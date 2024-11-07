A gunman has repeatedly fired at cars on I-40 in Raleigh and Cary

A gunman has repeatedly fired at cars on a busy highway near North Carolina's capital this week, injuring one person, police said.

Several people reported gunfire on a stretch of Interstate 40 in Raleigh and Cary at about 5 a.m. during morning rush hour on Wednesday, according to Raleigh police. In total, there have been six reported shootings in Wake County that authorities believe are largely connected — two on Monday and four on Wednesday.

Police have not named a suspect.

"We are going to do all we can to identify and find who is responsible for this,” Raleigh Deputy Chief Rico Boyce said at a news conference Wednesday.

There were no reported injuries on Wednesday, officials said. However, a few days earlier on Monday morning, a woman was shot in the leg on I-40.

Police say they don't believe the shootings were incidents of road rage. The shooter is suspected of using a handgun, authorities said.

Finding the suspect is a priority for police because of how busy I-40 can be, Boyce said. Patrols will remain along I-40 until they can find who is responsible for the shootings, he said.

Another incident of shots fired into a vehicle in southwest Raleigh — about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away from I-40 — was reported Thursday morning, police said. The shooting is under investigation, and police say it's unknown whether it is connected to the interstate shootings.