Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Millions still without power from Helene as flooding continues

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published September 28, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
Floodgates opened at Oxford Dam over Lake Hickory
N.C. Department of Transportation
Floodgates opened at Oxford Dam over Lake Hickory

The remnants of Hurricane Helene dissipated Saturday but millions remain without power across the Southeast and officials warned that record-breaking river flooding is ongoing in parts of southern Appalachia.

The storm has been blamed for at least 46 deaths across five states, including 19 people in South Carolina. But officials fear the death toll could rise as authorities continue to take stock of Helene's devastation.

The hurricane roared ashore Thursday night as a Category 4 storm on Florida's Gulf Coast and then quickly moved Friday through Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, uprooting trees, splintering homes and sending creeks and rivers over their banks and straining dams.

Tropical Storm John made its second landfall along Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday, while in its wake authorities in the resort city of Acapulco called for help from anyone with a boat to deal with the flooding. It has since dissipated over Mexico.
Tags
News Tropical Storm Helene
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories