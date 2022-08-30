Bringing The World Home To You

News

VP Kamala Harris will visit Durham on Thursday to talk healthcare, Inflation Reduction Act

North Carolina Public Radio | By Laura Pellicer
Published August 30, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
Harris
Ben McKeown
/
AP
Vice President Kamala Harris waves to a crowd after speaking about creating American jobs at an event at Durham Technical Community College in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Durham, N.C. on Thursday to discuss healthcare and tout the Biden administration's plan to lower inflation, the vice president's team announced in a press release.

Harris will highlight the Inflation Reduction Act — a comprehensive tax, health care, and climate change bill that passed on Aug. 12. The act is considered a victory for the Democrats and, according to the White House, will "lower costs for families, combat the climate crisis, reduce the deficit, and finally ask the largest corporations to pay their fair share."

Analysis suggests the bill would likely not reduce recent price spikes facing American households — at least, not "anytime soon," the Associated Press reports. The bill could however help "slightly lower inflation" by the end of the decade.

Harris will participate in an evening fundraiser event in Durham with tickets for attendees ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. The funds will go to the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, a PAC that raised nearly $35 million in the 2021-2022 period.

Further details for Harris' Durham visit have not been released.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
