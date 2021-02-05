New Weekend Schedule on WUNC

Starting Jan 25, 2013 a new schedule of of new programs and new times for old favorites begins on WUNC

A message from WUNC's Program Director, David Brower.

There are some exciting changes coming to WUNC this weekend. The big news is that starting this Saturday, we will have more fresh programs and fewer repeats. We are pleased to announce that some new weekend voices are joining our old friends Scott Simon, Garrison Keillor, Peter Sagal and Click and Clack.

Saturday afternoons at 4 we’re proud to bring you a brand new show from American Public Media. The Dinner Party is a snappy take on what everybody will be talking about this weekend. Hosts Brendan Newnam and Rico Gagiliano bring you this hour long celebration of culture, food and conversation.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VPBFHUeitE

Each week you’ll hear a joke, learn something new about a quirky historical fact, meet an cultural figure of note (think Spike Lee, Willie Nelson or Tony Hawk) and get the answers to all of your burning etiquette questions. It’s the perfect lead-in for your Saturday night.

NPR’s Ted Radio Hour is coming to WUNC Sunday mornings at 10. This program is focused on the ever popular TEDTalks that feature some of the world’s most remarkable minds. Each week we’ll hear about big ideas, new inventions and inspiring ways to think and create. This show was a hit with WUNC listeners when we tested the program on the air during its pilot phase. We’re expecting even more big things from the Ted Radio Hour when host Guy Raz joins the program this Spring.

The Splendid Table moves to noon on Sunday. Lynne Rosetto Kasper will be your host for a lunchtime look at the latest on what’s good to eat.

Credit NPR / Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg wearing a very stylish WUNC T-shirt

Ask Me Another follows Sundays at 1 pm. This is NPR’s big new show that features puzzles, word games and trivia games played in front of a live audience. Do you remember My Word? Do you like Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me? If so you’ll love this new program and its host Ophira Eisenberg. It’s fun.

RadioLab is moving to Sunday afternoons at 2. This is the mind-bending radio show that takes curiosity to new heights. It’s hosted each week by Robert Krulwich and public radio’s resident genius Jad Abumrad. You may have heard that Jad won a MacArthur “genius” grant in 2011 for his groundbreaking storytelling that blurs the lines between science, philosophy and human experience.

You can find a complete weekend program schedule here. As always, please let me know how we’re sounding and what you think of our new programs.

Thank you again for listening and for supporting WUNC. As usual, if you have any questions or concerns about what you’re hearing on WUNC please feel free to contact me directly at dbrower@wunc.org or 919-445-9171.

I’ll see you on the radio.

Best,

David Brower

WUNC Program Director