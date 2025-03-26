More than 6,000 acres burning; live updates from WNC

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the Black Cove Complex is the highest-priority fire in the Southern U.S.

Currently, 303 personnel from North Carolina and other states are attempting to control the wildfire in Polk County.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the mountains of Polk and Henderson counties, indicating the potential for severe fire behavior and the possibility of rapid fire spread.

Firefighters continue preparing firebreaks and protecting structures in anticipation of elevated temperatures, high winds and low humidity Monday afternoon.



Wednesday March 26 11 a.m.

Swain County

A fire burning in Alarka neighborhood, just south of Bryson City, is at 1,000 acres and 0% contained, Swain County Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page around midnight Tuesday. The following areas are urged to evacuate:

- Long Creek Lane

- Unahala Creek

- Alarka Highlands

A shelter has been set up at the Alarka Community Center for those evacuated.

Gerard Albert III/BPR Thick smoke covers the areas surrounding Green River Cove Road on Saturday as the Black Cove and Deep Woods fires continue to burn.

Henderson County

On Wednesday, Henderson County officials issued a state of emergency. It’s unclear if the order has a retroactive effect but government leaders said Wednesday the emergency declaration was effective starting on March 24, at 5 p.m.

In a statement posted to the county’s Facebook page, officials said the emergency declaration was to make sure necessary resources are in place to respond to the wildfires, which started in Polk County.

“Wildfires in various sections of the county have the potential to threaten life and property. Emergency personnel are prepared to take action to evacuate county residents if necessary and support all efforts toward fire suppression,” leaders said in the announcement.

A burn ban remains in effect in Henderson County.



Tuesday March 25 9 p.m.

Transylvania County

Transylvania County Emergency Management issued mandatory evacuations for the residents in the following areas of the Big Hill Community.



Dolly Masters Road

Glady Fork Rd

Lake Honda

Happy Acres Communities

The Connestee Fire Department is going door to door in those areas to notify residents.

All who are evacuating can report to Cars Hill Church. That will be a temporary location while Transylvania County is working on opening an emergency shelter.

We will be updating evacuation orders as possible for any other affected area.

Henderson County

Henderson County Emergency Management officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in the following areas of the Summer Haven community:



Macedonia Road east of Interstate 26

Skyland Acres Road

Knight Road

Summer Haven Lane

South Fine Way

Tuesday March 25 7 p.m.

NC Forest Service officials held a community meeting to discuss the wildfires.

At the meeting, fire officials said progress has been made on the two largest fires—Black Cove and Deep Woods— even though both are still categorized as 0% contained.

NC Fire Service Official Shane Hardee explained how containment works: firefighters will not declare a line contained unless they are confident that it will hold if they walked away.

He told about 300 community members gathered at Biltmore Church that the southern part of the fires is the most volatile area at the moment.

"Those are the areas that will cause us some challenges tomorrow," he said, pointing to the southeastern parts of the large map displayed at the meeting.

He said he anticipates the winds relenting on Thursday and Friday, but he cautioned that the staff meteorologist does not expect much rain. However, the expected humidity increase should give a better opportunity to battle the fires.

Because the winds are moving from the South, it is unlikely that it will cross I-26, Hardee said, but steep, rugged terrain in the gorge could allow the fire to move under I-26.

Infrared maps created with data collected by aircraft are being used to track the movement of the fires at night, he said.

A Flat Rock resident shared that his home was lost to the fire, but he expressed gratitude to the firefighters for saving his neighbors' homes.

"Hope was the name of the cabin, and hope is a good thing, and no good thing ever dies," he said.

Evacuation process

Fire officials explained the evacuation stages.

People at level 1 (green) should begin making preparations to leave. At level 2 (yellow), there is a high probability of evacuation. In a level 3 (red), residents will be instructed to leave in a specific timeframe and routes will be identified.

Hardee warned that text alerts should be the primary form of communication about an evacuation, and residents should trust those immediate messages over the map which is refreshed less frequently. Firefighters will also go door-to-door to evacuate residents.

Henderson County has opened a shelter at the Parks & Recreation Athletics and Activity Center located at 708 South Grove Street, and the facility shelter permits pets.

Hardy also said the departments greatly appreciates the prior donations, but they do not need any additional contributions.

"I know how giving the people of the mountains of North Carolina are," he said.

A federal grant through FEMA is covering the cost now, he said.

The meeting also provided officials with an opportunity to dispel some rumors about the fires.

Hardee said backburning to hold a line by the Forest Service did not cause a fire that consumed several homes.

A firefighter walked a trail near Pullman Creek and discovered that the fire had crossed the creek near Green River.

The fire was "well over a mile" from where the firefighters were using controlled burns, Hardee said. It was also not near where the Fire Service did any burning on Saturday.

They did set a fire off Big Hungry Road strategically to protect the remaining homes.

"It is very easy to assume different things that you don't understand," he said. "If we had messed up, I would be the first to tell you that we messed up, but we didn't."

One resident said their power was turned off, effectively shutting off their water because it is well that relies on electricity.

Hardee said the Fire Service did not shut the power off. Hardee said fire officials directed Duke Energy to hold off on work on the road to preserve ingress and egress. The Service does close down roads if the fires require it, he said.

For earlier coverage of the wildfires, please read this BPR story.

