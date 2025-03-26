LIVE UPDATES
More than 6,000 acres burning; live updates from WNC
Storm debris left behind by Helene has contributed to massive amounts of fuel that is causing the fires in western North Carolina.
Polk County orders more mandatory evacuations
Residents in Polk County at the following addresses should evacuate immediately:
- 2456 - 6159 Holbert Cove Road
- Who Drive
- Echo Lane
- Glen Echo Circle
- Scout Camp Road
If you are unable to evacuate, officials instructed that you call 911.
Immediate evacuations for Rutherford County
Rutherford County officials issued an immediate evacuation notice for the following areas:
South Winds Drive, Davenport Road
An emergency shelter has been established at First Presbyterian Church located at 252 N. Washington Street, Rutherfordton.
Fire alert in Haywood County
Hawyood County put out an alert today advising residents of a fire on Cruso Road in Canton.
In the advisory, posted to Facebook, officials asked residents to avoid the area near the 13000 block of that road, near the fire station. The fire was 3 acres wide as of around 3:00 PM today.
Crews from Cruso Fire & Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service, and the N.C. Forest Service are responding.
Haywood County is under a Red Flag warning.
There are no evacuations and no structures threatened at this time.
Small fire in Buncombe prompts official warning
This afternoon, Buncombe County officials warned residents of a small fire in the area.
"Currently, there is a 2 acre wildfire in the Dix Creek / Leicester area of Buncombe County," the statement said. "Crews are on scene and the public is asked to avoid the area."
Because of dry conditions and high winds, residents are asked to remain vigilant in fire prevention. A statewide burn ban remains in effect. At a community briefing, Buncombe County Fire Marshal Kevin Tipton said no warning tickets would be issued for a violation of the ban.
For emergency alerts in Buncombe County, text BCAlert to 99411.
Black Cove Complex is highest-priority fire in the Southern U.S.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the Black Cove Complex is the highest-priority fire in the Southern U.S.
Currently, 303 personnel from North Carolina and other states are attempting to control the wildfire in Polk County.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the mountains of Polk and Henderson counties, indicating the potential for severe fire behavior and the possibility of rapid fire spread.
Firefighters continue preparing firebreaks and protecting structures in anticipation of elevated temperatures, high winds and low humidity Monday afternoon.
Wednesday March 26 11 a.m.
Swain County
A fire burning in Alarka neighborhood, just south of Bryson City, is at 1,000 acres and 0% contained, Swain County Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page around midnight Tuesday. The following areas are urged to evacuate:
- Long Creek Lane
- Unahala Creek
- Alarka Highlands
A shelter has been set up at the Alarka Community Center for those evacuated.
Henderson County
On Wednesday, Henderson County officials issued a state of emergency. It’s unclear if the order has a retroactive effect but government leaders said Wednesday the emergency declaration was effective starting on March 24, at 5 p.m.
In a statement posted to the county’s Facebook page, officials said the emergency declaration was to make sure necessary resources are in place to respond to the wildfires, which started in Polk County.
“Wildfires in various sections of the county have the potential to threaten life and property. Emergency personnel are prepared to take action to evacuate county residents if necessary and support all efforts toward fire suppression,” leaders said in the announcement.
A burn ban remains in effect in Henderson County.
Tuesday March 25 9 p.m.
Transylvania County
Transylvania County Emergency Management issued mandatory evacuations for the residents in the following areas of the Big Hill Community.
- Dolly Masters Road
- Glady Fork Rd
- Lake Honda
- Happy Acres Communities
The Connestee Fire Department is going door to door in those areas to notify residents.
All who are evacuating can report to Cars Hill Church. That will be a temporary location while Transylvania County is working on opening an emergency shelter.
We will be updating evacuation orders as possible for any other affected area.
Henderson County
Henderson County Emergency Management officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in the following areas of the Summer Haven community:
- Macedonia Road east of Interstate 26
- Skyland Acres Road
- Knight Road
- Summer Haven Lane
- South Fine Way
Tuesday March 25 7 p.m.
NC Forest Service officials held a community meeting to discuss the wildfires.
At the meeting, fire officials said progress has been made on the two largest fires—Black Cove and Deep Woods— even though both are still categorized as 0% contained.
NC Fire Service Official Shane Hardee explained how containment works: firefighters will not declare a line contained unless they are confident that it will hold if they walked away.
He told about 300 community members gathered at Biltmore Church that the southern part of the fires is the most volatile area at the moment.
"Those are the areas that will cause us some challenges tomorrow," he said, pointing to the southeastern parts of the large map displayed at the meeting.
He said he anticipates the winds relenting on Thursday and Friday, but he cautioned that the staff meteorologist does not expect much rain. However, the expected humidity increase should give a better opportunity to battle the fires.
Because the winds are moving from the South, it is unlikely that it will cross I-26, Hardee said, but steep, rugged terrain in the gorge could allow the fire to move under I-26.
Infrared maps created with data collected by aircraft are being used to track the movement of the fires at night, he said.
A Flat Rock resident shared that his home was lost to the fire, but he expressed gratitude to the firefighters for saving his neighbors' homes.
"Hope was the name of the cabin, and hope is a good thing, and no good thing ever dies," he said.
Evacuation process
Fire officials explained the evacuation stages.
People at level 1 (green) should begin making preparations to leave. At level 2 (yellow), there is a high probability of evacuation. In a level 3 (red), residents will be instructed to leave in a specific timeframe and routes will be identified.
Hardee warned that text alerts should be the primary form of communication about an evacuation, and residents should trust those immediate messages over the map which is refreshed less frequently. Firefighters will also go door-to-door to evacuate residents.
Henderson County has opened a shelter at the Parks & Recreation Athletics and Activity Center located at 708 South Grove Street, and the facility shelter permits pets.
Hardy also said the departments greatly appreciates the prior donations, but they do not need any additional contributions.
"I know how giving the people of the mountains of North Carolina are," he said.
A federal grant through FEMA is covering the cost now, he said.
The meeting also provided officials with an opportunity to dispel some rumors about the fires.
Hardee said backburning to hold a line by the Forest Service did not cause a fire that consumed several homes.
A firefighter walked a trail near Pullman Creek and discovered that the fire had crossed the creek near Green River.
The fire was "well over a mile" from where the firefighters were using controlled burns, Hardee said. It was also not near where the Fire Service did any burning on Saturday.
They did set a fire off Big Hungry Road strategically to protect the remaining homes.
"It is very easy to assume different things that you don't understand," he said. "If we had messed up, I would be the first to tell you that we messed up, but we didn't."
One resident said their power was turned off, effectively shutting off their water because it is well that relies on electricity.
Hardee said the Fire Service did not shut the power off. Hardee said fire officials directed Duke Energy to hold off on work on the road to preserve ingress and egress. The Service does close down roads if the fires require it, he said.
