Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Listen To WUNC With Your Smart Speaker

Image of Amazon Alexa and Google Home speakers
Mttomoki
/
Creative Commons

It's easy to listen to WUNC with your Alexa, Google Home or other smart speaker.  It's as simple as saying "Alexa, Play WUNC" or "Hey Google, Play WUNC." And in a snap, you'll hear the latest news, the State of Things, or Back Porch Music - whatever is currently playing on WUNC-FM.

If you'd like to check out WUNC Music, our 24/7 music service, check out these tips.

Make your smart speaker even smarter with Morning Edition, or Fresh Air, or the BBC News, or...  Give it a try!