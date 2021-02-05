Listen To WUNC With Your Smart Speaker

It's easy to listen to WUNC with your Alexa, Google Home or other smart speaker. It's as simple as saying "Alexa, Play WUNC" or "Hey Google, Play WUNC." And in a snap, you'll hear the latest news, the State of Things, or Back Porch Music - whatever is currently playing on WUNC-FM.

If you'd like to check out WUNC Music, our 24/7 music service, check out these tips.

Make your smart speaker even smarter with Morning Edition, or Fresh Air, or the BBC News, or... Give it a try!