With the help of the Next Gen Public Media Accelerator, WUNC is piloting The LaboraStory, creating a basic media production studio at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School and allowing Youth Reporting Institute staff to work with 12 to 15 additional students on school grounds. Over a 6-month period, student participants will develop PSAs that address an underrepresented social issue or misinformation around youth development. Youth will work together to determine the overarching focus of the 2022 PSAs, but suggested topics include mental health, climate change, and sexual health.

Participants will work in groups of three to four to present their PSA and a solution-based call to action to staff partners at the school. Staff partners have agreed to then create plans to address the student concerns outlined in the PSAs. Student participants and staff partners will work with local community organizations and Southeast Raleigh Promise to facilitate discussions, training sessions, or workshops that lead to change in their community. Students will also work across platforms to create digital media to inform a larger audience about their PSA and associated action plan.

By the end of the program, each participant group will have created a PSA and a community focused action plan that they've shared with their school and beyond. It is our hope that the student PSAs will spark community conversations that lead to curriculum adjustments, student advisory boards and solutions to/awareness about important issues facing young people.

Construction and support of The LaboraSTORY is made possible with support from the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as part of the Next Gen Public Media Accelerator Program.