Hourly WUNC & NPR Newscast

WUNC

On this page you can listen to the latest newscasts and headlines from WUNC , NPR and from the BBC.

During special live NPR news coverage, you'll also  find a link to listen to this coverage.  Those links are hidden when NPR is not actively offering live special coverage.

WUNC newscasts are updated weekdays between 5 and 9 a.m. and between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

These newscasts are also available via the NPR One app.

Two versions of the NPR newscast are available

http://pd.npr.org/anon.npr-mp3/npr/news/newscast.mp3

This is the most recent WUNC newscast:
http://storyweb.wuncfm.unc.edu/dfd/wuncnewscast.mp3

This is the most recent newscast from the BBC:

More: