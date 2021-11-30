WATCH LIVE: North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina this afternoon.

Cooper is expected to discuss the new omicron variant of the virus at 3 p.m.

The briefing comes as the average of daily new cases of COVID-19 has been dropping over the last seven days. More than 1,000 people in North Carolina are still hospitalized from the virus.

Additionally, Dr. Mandy Cohen — the state secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services — is expected to discuss her resignation. She has held the position for nearly five years.

Watch below, live, at 3 p.m. EST:

ENGLISH:

SPANISH: