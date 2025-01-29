Bringing The World Home To You

Triangle school systems issue guidance amid ICE crackdown

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published January 29, 2025 at 11:37 AM EST
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.

Durham Public Schools and Wake County Schools say they welcome all students, regardless of their immigration status. The two school systems are among several across the state and country to issue guidance amid the Trump Administration's proposed crackdown on people in the U.S. without legal status.

In a statement issued Tuesday, DPS said “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Protections exist for student records and identifying information in those records under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). Durham Public Schools will disclose confidential student information to immigration officials only as authorized or required by law.”

"Please know that we are talking about this every day and ensuring that we have the appropriate protocols in place at the school level and throughout this district to continue to protect all of our students and staff,” superintendent Anthony Lewis told the DPS board of Education Tuesday night.

In Wake County, the school system released a statement “to reaffirm our commitment to fostering a safe and welcoming environment where all children can learn and thrive.” Both districts pointed to a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court case, Plyler v. Doe, which stated that public schools must serve all students, regardless of immigration status.

Some students say they worry for themselves and their classmates. A 17-year-old Durham student who addressed the DPS board said her peers deserved to learn and thrive without fear. One parent wanted the board to issue policies to make sure unauthorized people cannot take students out of school. After taking office last week, President Donald Trump rescinded a policy that prohibited immigration arrests at schools, hospitals, and places of worship.

“We know that the most recent changes to our federal immigration law has caused angst and fear," Superintendent Lewis said. “I want everyone in this community to know that our aim is to bring assurances and accurate information as we have conferred and continue to confer with our in-house counsel and learn how These changes in this law will affect our district.”
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
