Updated damage estimate for western NC schools is $85 million

State education officials estimate Helene caused about $85 million in damage to public school buildings and infrastructure. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt gave the state board of education an update this week on funding needed for public schools affected by Helene.

Truitt told the board that local superintendents are still assessing how much damage will be covered by FEMA or insurance. Some of the affected school districts carry insurance through the state that includes coverage for flooding.

State lawmakers have also already approved $50 million in aid in the state's second Helene relief package to begin repairs on public schools.

"While this $50 million will go a long way in getting districts to be able to start making repairs and renovations, we anticipate that there will be more state funding as it becomes clearer where the need is exactly," Truitt said.

Truitt added that some of the hardest hit schools may need additional funding for mental health support. State lawmakers appropriated $5 million in the most recent relief package to be distributed across schools in the 26 counties in the federally declared disaster area.

"We're thrilled that counties that … only missed a day or two of school and were able to go back are going to be able to partake in this money, but we know that there are counties that are going to need more than what they're going to get from this allotment," Truitt said.

Truitt traveled to western North Carolina last week to meet with superintendents and lawmakers, and is asking local school administrators to make a list of what mental health support their students need and how they will spend the most recent aid.

"Are they going to be able to hire an extra nurse? Are there social workers available to come to them? Are they going to go take a telehealth option?" Truitt listed as examples.

Truitt said her administration plans to use this information to make a specific request to state lawmakers when the North Carolina General Assembly reconvenes on Nov. 19.

The last relief package also allowed the state superintendent to waive up to 40 required class days that students missed while their schools were closed due to Helene, at a school district's request. Affected school districts that do not make a specific request can waive up to 20 class days as completed. Yancey and Mitchell County Schools both requested additional days and have been granted up to 40 instructional days marked as complete, although those districts could still decide to make up some of those days.