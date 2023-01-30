Bringing The World Home To You

Business & Economy

Bill would require North Carolina businesses to accept cash

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST
A bill in the North Carolina House would require businesses to accept cash payments. It's in response to stores and restaurants that are going cashless.

A growing number of businesses are only accepting card or mobile payments. A study from the Pew Research Center released last year shows that four-of-10 Americans don't use cash for any purchases.

The "Cash Commitment Act" from Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus) would require all businesses in North Carolina to accept cash. Repeat violators would face a fine of up to $5,000.

In an interview with the North Carolina Tribune, Jones said cashless businesses discriminate against people who don't have credit cards or bank accounts.

Jones filed the bill last week. There's no companion version in the Senate, so it has a long way to go before it becomes law.

A number of local governments around the country, including San Francisco and Philadelphia, have also mandated businesses accept cash.

