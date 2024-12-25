Bringing The World Home To You

Rusty Jacobs' favorite story of 2024: Open Mic jazz at the Blue Note Grill

WUNC | By Rusty Jacobs
Published December 25, 2024 at 7:42 AM EST
Constance Prince performs during Brett's Open Mic at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, NC.
Constance Prince performs during Brett's Open Mic at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, NC.

I love music. And listening to — and seeing — it performed live can lift one's spirits, stir emotions, and bolster your faith in humanity.

So, when I discovered the joyful scene on Wednesday nights at The Blue Note Grill, in Durham — site of the long-running Brett Chambers' Open Mic — I knew I had to do a story on this cultural event. The joy pervading the packed room was undeniable — a robust tonic — and seemed to impel people to the dance floor. Performers of all talent levels took the stage and soared on a current of communal support, the superb backing band helping to elevate everyone who grabbed the mic.

Sound alone would not suffice in telling the story of Brett Chambers' Open Mic — Matt Ramey provided stupendous photos that caught the electric energy coursing through the room, binding the audience and performers.

Delaney McQuaig, a regular band member of the house band for Brett's Open Mic, playing his Fender Stratocaster at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, NC.
Delaney McQuaig, a regular band member of the house band for Brett's Open Mic, playing his Fender Stratocaster at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, NC.
Music lovers dance during a performance at Brett's Open Mic at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, NC.
Music lovers dance during a performance at Brett's Open Mic at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, NC.
Brett Chambers, creator of Brett's Open Mic sits for a portrait at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, NC.
Brett Chambers, creator of Brett's Open Mic sits for a portrait at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, NC.
Acisse Jay (left) enjoys the guitar playing of Delaney McQuaig during Brett's Open Mic at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, N.C.
Acisse Jay (left) enjoys the guitar playing of Delaney McQuaig during Brett's Open Mic at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, N.C.
Seletha Pherribo (left) and Ken Chavious attend Brett's Open Mic at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, N.C.
Seletha Pherribo (left) and Ken Chavious attend Brett's Open Mic at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, N.C.
Acisse Jay poses for a portrait at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, NC. Jay performs at Brett's Open Mic regularly.
Acisse Jay poses for a portrait at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, NC. Jay performs at Brett's Open Mic regularly.
Brett Chambers, creator of Brett's Open Mic, sits for a portrait at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, N.C.
Brett Chambers, creator of Brett's Open Mic, sits for a portrait at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, N.C.
