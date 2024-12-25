Rusty Jacobs' favorite story of 2024: Open Mic jazz at the Blue Note Grill

I love music. And listening to — and seeing — it performed live can lift one's spirits, stir emotions, and bolster your faith in humanity.

So, when I discovered the joyful scene on Wednesday nights at The Blue Note Grill, in Durham — site of the long-running Brett Chambers' Open Mic — I knew I had to do a story on this cultural event. The joy pervading the packed room was undeniable — a robust tonic — and seemed to impel people to the dance floor. Performers of all talent levels took the stage and soared on a current of communal support, the superb backing band helping to elevate everyone who grabbed the mic.

Sound alone would not suffice in telling the story of Brett Chambers' Open Mic — Matt Ramey provided stupendous photos that caught the electric energy coursing through the room, binding the audience and performers.